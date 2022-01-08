Healthcare Pros
Virginia man who tried to walk home in snowstorm found dead

Police lights(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say a man who tried walking home after his vehicle broke down during Monday’s winter storm has been found dead.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Jacob Whaley’s body was found Thursday in dense woods.

The sheriff’s office says Whaley’s family told deputies that his vehicle broke down.

He told a relative that he was going to try to walk home but feared he was lost. Whaley’s cell phone died.

The sheriff’s office says deputies immediately checked the area.

The sheriff’s office says Whaley’s vehicle was found in a neighboring county, where officials reported him missing.

Whaley was eventually found by a search party.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

