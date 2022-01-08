Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

State buildings dedicated to Virginia civil rights leader

Gov. Ralph Northam has dedicated a set of newly renovated historic state buildings in Richmond...
Gov. Ralph Northam has dedicated a set of newly renovated historic state buildings in Richmond in honor of one of Virginia’s most prominent and oldest living civil rights leaders.(Gov. Ralph Northam - Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Ralph Northam has dedicated a set of newly renovated historic state buildings in Richmond in honor of one of Virginia’s most prominent and oldest living civil rights leaders.

A set of three now-gleaming historic houses on Capitol Square was dedicated “Reid’s Row” on Friday.

They will honor of Dr. William Ferguson “Fergie” Reid. Reid in 1967 became the first African American elected to the General Assembly after Reconstruction.

He also co-founded the voting rights group Richmond Crusade for Voters in 1956.

He is now 96 and lives in California.

The dedication was part of a ceremony marking the completion and naming of other projects around the historic Capitol Square.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
Over 18,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The...
Virginia hits record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that happened near...
Police seek driver in suspected road rage shooting in Chesterfield
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each

Latest News

Police lights
Virginia man who tried to walk home in snowstorm found dead
A pediatrician is seeing more children test positive for COVID-19.
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU sees more COVID-19 cases
Grigsby checking the crawl space of a home while performing an audit.
Virginia Energy Sense offers tips on saving on your energy bill this winter
Richmond Raceway set to resume COVID-19 testing this weekend
Richmond Raceway set to resume COVID-19 testing this weekend