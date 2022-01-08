Person killed in Goochland Co. house fire

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A person is dead following a house fire in southern Goochland County.

Crews were called on Jan. 7 just before 5:30 a.m. to a house fire on New Town Road off Rock Castle Road. It was reported to be fully involved and that someone may be inside.

A Goochland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was first on the scene, with the first fire unit arriving at 5:52 a.m. Officials said the single-story home was fully involved in fire and mainly was fallen to the ground.

Neighbors and a family member told crews that there was an elderly man still in the home.

“A defensive fire attack was initiated, and water was supplied from four tankers on the scene. Tankers refilled with water from a fire hydrant at Goochland High School, shuttling water over 8 miles to the scene. The fire was quickly controlled, and crews turned their attention to trying to locate the occupant who was reported inside,” a release said.

Goochland and Powhatan crews worked together and found a deceased person at 8:36 a.m.

The person’s identity is being withheld until final confirmation and family is notified.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

“The surrounding area appeared to have power at the time of the fire. Responding units had good road conditions and did not encounter any delays,” a release said.

