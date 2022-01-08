Man displaced after early morning fire

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services respond to an early morning fire that displaced a man and his dogs Saturday.

Goochland Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Eddie Ferguson said Engine 631 and Medic 630 from Company 3 arrived at Shallow Well Road, around 1:20 a.m.

Once on the scene, crews noticed a single wide mobile home with fire visible underneath and on the back side.

The fire spread to the interior of the home and crews made entry extinguishing the fire.

The incident was marked under control at 1:53 a.m.

Thankfully, no was injured during the fire.

One occupant and his dogs were displaced and they are now staying with family nearby.

The American Red Cross was contacted and is also assisting.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

