Forecast: Chilly today, warmer with showers on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly on Saturday with milder temperatures and showers likely on Sunday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, mainly late in the day and evening. Up to 1/4″ rain total possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

