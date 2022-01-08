Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Chilly today, warmer with showers on Sunday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Nick Russo
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly on Saturday with milder temperatures and showers likely on Sunday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, mainly late in the day and evening. Up to 1/4″ rain total possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond police arrested four people as they seized drugs, firearms and a grenade launcher.
4 arrested as police seize drugs, firearms, grenade launcher
Over 18,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The...
Virginia hits record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
Shon Bloomfield
Police make arrest in Henrico shooting that killed Washington Football Team player’s brother

Latest News

The County’s largest power provider, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) estimates that the...
Hot meal, warming shelter services continue in Louisa as crews work to restore power
7-day forecast
Forecast: Sunny and cold start to the weekend
Forecast: Sunny and cold start to the weekend
Forecast: Sunny and cold start to the weekend
Grigsby checking the crawl space of a home while performing an audit.
Virginia Energy Sense offers tips on saving on your energy bill this winter