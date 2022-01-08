Forecast: Chilly today, warmer with showers on Sunday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly on Saturday with milder temperatures and showers likely on Sunday.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, mainly late in the day and evening. Up to 1/4″ rain total possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)
Monday: Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
