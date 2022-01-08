Healthcare Pros
Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of victims from ‘shopping cart killer’

By WHSV Newsroom and Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRFAX CO., Va. (WHSV) - Chief Kevin Davis and Major Ed O’Carroll announced the results of the DNA analysis and positive identification of two victims found in a container on Dec. 15 in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Fairfax County portion of Alexandria.

Officials confirmed that the remains belonged to 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison. Police believe that Anthony Robinson is responsible for the deaths of these two women.

The bodies of Brown and Harrison were found in a wooded area in Fairfax County. Robinson is currently being held on account of four charges: two charges of murder and two counts of felony disposal of human remains.

Now, a possible fifth victim has been identified in the Washington, D.C. area.

Officials continue to investigate the crimes they believe were committed by Anthony Robinson.

