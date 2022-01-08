Early morning house fire leaves one person dead

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Fire-Rescue responded to an early morning fire and discovered a person dead in the home Saturday.

In a press release, Joanne Williams, Director of Communications, Marketing & Government Relations for the city of Petersburg, said that dispatch received a call at approximately 3:03 a.m., reporting a fire in the 2000 block of Ferndale Avenue.

Williams confirmed that Petersburg Fire-Rescue arrived at the house at 3:08 a.m.

Once on the scene, fire crews saw heavy flames coming from the two-story frame house, preventing firefighters from entering the home.

It took several hours to bring the fire under control.

One person was found dead in the house.

The medical examiner has not determined the cause of death.

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was marked under control at 6:19 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

