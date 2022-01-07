Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin announces transportation secretary nominee

With the announcement of Sheppard “Shep” Miller III’s nomination, Youngkin is drawing closer to...
With the announcement of Sheppard “Shep” Miller III’s nomination, Youngkin is drawing closer to fully building out his cabinet.(wdbj7)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has selected a retired Norfolk businessman and member of the state’s transportation board to serve as the next secretary of transportation.

With the announcement of Sheppard “Shep” Miller III’s nomination, Youngkin is drawing closer to fully building out his cabinet.

His selections are subject to legislative approval. A transition news release says Miller is a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk.

He was chairman of KITCO Fiber Optics and retired upon his sale of the defense-contracting firm in 2017. He has served on both the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Virginia House Ethics Advisory Council.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Over 18,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The...
Virginia hits record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that happened near...
Police seek driver in suspected road rage shooting in Chesterfield
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each

Latest News

New GOP leaders say Virginia to join vax mandate challenges
Glenn Youngkin Speech
Youngkin announces labor secretary pick, promising VEC fix
Virginia leaders issue statements on one-year anniversary of Capitol insurrection
Virginians weigh in on state budget