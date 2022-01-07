Healthcare Pros
Warming shelters stay open as Goochland continues to recover from winter storm

Multiple locations for Goochland residents to get warm continue to stay open as the county...
Multiple locations for Goochland residents to get warm continue to stay open as the county recovers from Monday’s winter storm.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple locations for Goochland residents to get warm continue to stay open as the county recovers from Monday’s winter storm.

The Goochland YMCA is open to the public Monday through Friday until 5:30 p.m. for anyone who needs a shower or to charge their electronics. The YMCA is open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Here are the following guidelines for the YMCA:

  • Non-YMCA members are asked to check in at the front desk.
  • Guests will be required to show their ID and sign a guest waiver.
  • Everyone is encouraged to wear a face covering while in their facility.
  • Residents will need to bring their own towels, toiletries, and chargers with them.

Day and overnight shelter is being offered at Goochland Sports Complex. Anyone needing to stay overnight needs to call 804-657-2057 by 9 p.m.

Here are the following guidelines for the Goochland Sports Complex

  • Residents will need to bring their own cell phone or other chargers. Everyone is encouraged to wear a face covering while in the facility.
  • Bring toiletries, snacks, and medications.
  • COVID safety measures are being followed (masks must be worn and practice social distancing).

Residents with pets needing to stay at the sports complex overnight can shelter them at the Goochland Animal shelter for overnight care. Pets need to be at the shelter before 6 p.m.

Those who need water can fill up containers daily at Fire Company 5 from 2-3 p.m. through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

