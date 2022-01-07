Healthcare Pros
VSU announces modifications to classes during first two weeks back

Virginia State University in Ettrick.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University announced on Friday that all classes will be modified for the first two weeks of classes and not allow any spectators at home basketball games.

The university announced the modifications come as the omicron variant continues to rapidly spread.

“The two-week timeframe will allow University officials to assess data and campus conditions to make further well-informed decisions,” a release said.

Classes will start on Jan. 18 but through Jan. 28, faculty will use hybrid flexible or fully online options for courses that were scheduled for in-person learning.

During that two-week period, students can live on campus or at home if their schedule permits.

Also out of caution, the university announced it will not allow fans to attend home basketball games through Jan. 22.

“We are excited to welcome our Trojan Community back for the spring 2022 semester, but we want to do so safely,” said Assistant Vice President of Communications, Gwen Williams Dandridge. “Our VSU administration and COVID-19 Taskforce will continue to keep the health and safety of our VSU family at the forefront of our planning. We will continue to monitor local COVID conditions and recommendations of health officials and remain flexible to adjust as necessary.”

All students and employees are required to get tested for COVID when they arrive on campus. All students and employees are also required to be fully vaccinated for the spring semester.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

