VDOT crews in Richmond District watch for pavement refreeze

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation Richmond District crews are on the roads looking out for black ice Friday night.

Crews will monitor the roads in the district, specifically in counties in the north and west for icy conditions overnight. These slick patches will be treated with alt to melt ice and sand to give vehicles traction.

VDOT urges drivers to use caution during the evening commute - especially after 6:00 p.m. when temperatures are expected to dip below freezing.

Crews are still in the process of addressing the remnants of Monday’s winter storm.

Two secondary routes (route numbers 600+) in western Hanover County remain closed.

Crews are continuing to work on removing fallen trees and utility lines resulting from this week’s winter storms.

Here are some tips for drivers:

● Delay travel until temperatures rise. Although crews are treating slick spots as they arise, black ice could be present on any wet pavement.

● If travel is essential Friday evening, reduce your speed and leave extra following distance between vehicles. If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer your vehicle in the direction you want to go.

● Remember that areas, where air circulates freely, will freeze first. Use caution on bridges, overpasses, ramps, curves, turns, and shaded areas.

● If you notice ice on the road, please report it by calling 800-FOR-ROAD when you are safely parked.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.