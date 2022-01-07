UVA moves booster deadline to Jan. 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is moving up its deadline for students, faculty, and staff to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

UVA announced Friday, January 7, that the date has changed from February 1 to Jan. 14.

The university says moving the deadline is an alternative to delaying the in-person semester until the rise in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant subsides.

“We have changed the booster deadline because our public health experts are concerned that a spike in serious COVID-19 cases at the start of the semester could strain health care resources and University isolation and quarantine space. By pulling this booster deadline forward, we will ensure that the highest number of UVA community members possible are as protected as they can be from COVID-19 infection, serious illness and hospitalization as the in-person semester gets underway,” UVA said in its release Friday. “If you previously received a medical or religious exemption from the University’s vaccine requirement, you do not need to take any further action, other than to continue complying with testing requirements and other public health policies.”

Those with UVA Health, including faculty and staff at the schools of medicine and nursing, will still have a booster deadline of Feb. 1.

More information on exemptions for UVA students is available here. Employees who have never requested a religious or medical exemption or whose circumstances have changed since their first exemption request can submit a request here.

