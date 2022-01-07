Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Senators looking for better Amtrak protocol after passengers stranded

The stranded passengers say they were left dealing with overflowing toilets and a lack of food.
The stranded passengers say they were left dealing with overflowing toilets and a lack of food.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ/Warner & Kaine Release) - US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) are hoping for improvements to Amtrak operations after passengers were stranded on a train for more than 24 hours in Lynchburg during this week’s storm.

“According to news reports, passengers on board described the lack of communication from Amtrak as a nightmare situation. One passenger has said that Amtrak did not tell passengers that they would be spending the night in the train after it returned to Kemper Street Station.  While Amtrak released a statement saying that food and water was available for its stranded customers, passengers have reported that the train ran out of food,” wrote the Senators in a letter to Amtrak.

Kaine and Warner continued, “It is unacceptable that Amtrak did not better communicate with passengers during an emergency situation such as this.  Inclement weather is uncontrollable.  However, Amtrak must have appropriate systems and practices in place to ensure that passengers and crew caught in such weather are not only safe, but also understand the situation and their options.  We have long been supporters of Amtrak; but, simply put, Amtrak must do better.

About 220 passengers and six crew members were onboard the Amtrak train, which was headed to New York from New Orleans. Monday morning, the train made it 20 miles outside of Lynchburg before turning around and returning to Lynchburg’s Kemper Street Station due to downed power lines and trees caused by a winter storm.

See the full letter here:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
Over 18,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The...
Virginia hits record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that happened near...
Police seek driver in suspected road rage shooting in Chesterfield
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each

Latest News

A pediatrician is seeing more children test positive for COVID-19.
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU sees more COVID-19 cases
Grigsby checking the crawl space of a home while performing an audit.
Virginia Energy Sense offers tips on saving on your energy bill this winter
Richmond Raceway set to resume COVID-19 testing this weekend
Richmond Raceway set to resume COVID-19 testing this weekend
Judge dismisses lawsuit against VEC after agreement reached
Judge dismisses lawsuit against VEC after agreement reached
Virginia Energy Sense offers tips on saving on your energy bill this winter
Virginia Energy Sense offers tips on saving on your energy bill this winter