Roanoke man dies after bout with Hepatitis A

(Dr. Erskine Palmer/CDC via AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has passed away from hepatitis A.

Larry Vest died on Christmas Day, according to his attorney, Bill Marler.

Marler confirms the death is linked to an outbreak of hepatitis A that started in October. The outbreak was traced to an employee of Famous Anthony’s restaurants in Roanoke.

Three people had already died from hepatitis A connected to that outbreak, and dozens more contracted the illness.

