Richmond’s Department of Public Works to implement lane closure in various locations
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works is reminding drivers of a lane closure in various locations.
The lane closure will be from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
These are the following roads that will be impacted:
- North Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- Laburnum Avenue at Hermitage Road
DPW says the curb lane and sidewalk will be temporarily closed to install traffic signal conduits as part of a traffic signal system expansion project.
