Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond’s Department of Public Works to implement lane closure in various locations

Traffic alert generic
Traffic alert generic(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works is reminding drivers of a lane closure in various locations.

The lane closure will be from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

These are the following roads that will be impacted:

  • North Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • Laburnum Avenue at Hermitage Road

DPW says the curb lane and sidewalk will be temporarily closed to install traffic signal conduits as part of a traffic signal system expansion project.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Over 18,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The...
Virginia hits record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that happened near...
Police seek driver in suspected road rage shooting in Chesterfield
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each

Latest News

Shon Bloomfield
Police make arrest in Henrico shooting that killed Washington Football Team player’s brother
Crews will monitor the roads in the district, specifically in counties in the north and west...
VDOT crews in Richmond District watch for pavement refreeze
Long lines at COVID-19 testing events could be shortened as early as this weekend. Richmond -...
Richmond Raceway set to resume COVID-19 testing this weekend
Isley Brothers
The Isley Brothers performance at VSU Multi-Purpose Center rescheduled