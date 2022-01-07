Richmond’s Department of Public Works to implement lane closure in various locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works is reminding drivers of a lane closure in various locations.

The lane closure will be from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

These are the following roads that will be impacted:

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Laburnum Avenue at Hermitage Road

DPW says the curb lane and sidewalk will be temporarily closed to install traffic signal conduits as part of a traffic signal system expansion project.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.