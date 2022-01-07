Richmond Raceway set to resume COVID-19 testing this weekend

Healthcare Pros
Long lines at COVID-19 testing events could be shortened as early as this weekend. Richmond - Henrico Health Districts say capacity is set to double.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Long lines at COVID-19 testing events could be shortened as early as this weekend. Richmond - Henrico Health Districts say capacity is set to double.

“We are increasing the capacity for testing next week which I think will be good news to many. There are a few different things happening,” said Catherine Long, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

Through Jan. 13, Richmond Raceway will be back in action by offering up appointment-based testing. Southside Plaza will be offering testing that day as well.

Here are additional testing sites being offering appointment-based testing next week:

  • Jan. 10: Deep Run Recreation Center
  • Jan. 12: Eastern Henrico Recreation Center
  • Jan. 14: Southwood Apartments

“The appointments ensure that people have short wait times. That they know exactly the time and place they can get tested and that that test will be guaranteed to them,” said Long.

There will also be a pair of walk-up COVID-19 testing events next week.

“We really wanted to make sure we had a combination of events that were available by appointment and events that are available for walk-in. We’ve learned from the COVID-19 vaccination effort this system of having a combination of both works really well,” said Long.

The health department hopes to test about 500 each day at the raceway and will assess supply and demand next week.

“We’re definitely standing up our testing to be able to serve that increased demand. But we will continue to pay attention to the demand and adjust the testing opportunities as necessary,” said Long.

Finding an at-home test kid can still be hit or miss, depending on your location. Public libraries in Richmond received another shipment of them yesterday, as of this morning, they were all gone.

To make an appointment, click here, or call 804-205-3051.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

