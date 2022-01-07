Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond awards contract to remove monument pedestals

FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Richmond, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond has awarded a contract for removing the city’s last major Confederate statue, along with nine other pedestals whose monuments have already been taken down.

The winning bidder is the same company that recently took down the city’s Robert E. Lee memorial.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the contract will be awarded to Newport News-based Team Henry Enterprises.

The company bid $1.5 million on the project.

Taking down the monument of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill is complicated because his remains are buried beneath it.

The nine other pedestals are now mostly graffiti-covered eyesores along the city’s iconic Monument Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Snow and rain likely across Central Virginia late Thursday
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people and a family pet were...
Deputies investigate after 2 people found dead inside home
A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
Uber rider gets $600 bill after interstate shutdown

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin Speech
Youngkin announces labor secretary pick, promising VEC fix
Crews are working to remove the truck.
Crews work to remove tractor-trailer from I-64 embankment
Louisa residents recharge their phones and prepare for the upcoming winter storm.
Dominion solar spots help residents recharge devices as thousands wait for their power to come back
Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Snow and rain likely across Central Virginia late Thursday