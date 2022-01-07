Randolph College to delay start of spring semester, update vaccine requirements

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Randolph College announced it will delay the start of the spring semester and update its vaccine requirements, according to the college.

The spring semester was supposed to begin January 18 but will now begin January 31.

“Just a week or two ago, we were comfortable with the schedule. However, given the current conditions, we do not think a Jan. 18 start date is feasible or wise for our community,” said the college in a statement.

Residence halls will reopen January 29. Spring Break will occur March 23-30, exams will be May 20-21, and graduation will move to May 29.

The college will also require booster shots for students who are eligible.

Students who have an approved religious or medical exemption are not required to get a booster.

Eligible students will need to get their booster by January 28 at the latest.

“The emerging Omicron variant is causing concern throughout our nation, and as we prepare for the opening of the spring semester, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation locally and nationally. In the meantime, please be vigilant in your efforts to stay safe, and we look forward to being together at the end of January,” said the college in a statement.

