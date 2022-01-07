Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police search for suspects involved in armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after police say two men robbed a Chesterfield business early Friday morning.

The robbery happened at the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road around 12:06 a.m.

Police say the two men entered the business, pulled out guns, and demanded money. Once receiving the money, the two men fled the scene in a champagne-colored Cadillac.

Police say the robbery occurred at the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road on early Friday...
Police say the robbery occurred at the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road on early Friday morning(Chesterfield County Police Department)

According to police, no one was injured.

The first suspect is described as a light-skin Black man, around 55-60-years old, and about 5′10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with camouflage sleeves, blue jeans, black mask, and a black watch cap.

The second suspect is described as a Black man around 25-30 years old, and about 5′10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black face mask, and a brown watch cap.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that happened near...
Police seek driver in suspected road rage shooting in Chesterfield
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each
Following the I-95 disaster that left drivers stranded for several hours, many of them believe...
News to Know for Jan. 6: State of emergency; RPS staffing shortage; Sunny, cold

Latest News

Thousands of Virginians are still left in the dark after Monday’s winter storm, desperately...
News to Know for Jan. 7: Thousands still without power; COVID cases surging; Sunny & cold today
power outages
Work continues in Louisa to turn power back on
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts continue throughout Virginia
Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise