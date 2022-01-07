Police search for suspects involved in armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after police say two men robbed a Chesterfield business early Friday morning.

The robbery happened at the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road around 12:06 a.m.

Police say the two men entered the business, pulled out guns, and demanded money. Once receiving the money, the two men fled the scene in a champagne-colored Cadillac.

Police say the robbery occurred at the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road on early Friday morning (Chesterfield County Police Department)

According to police, no one was injured.

The first suspect is described as a light-skin Black man, around 55-60-years old, and about 5′10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with camouflage sleeves, blue jeans, black mask, and a black watch cap.

The second suspect is described as a Black man around 25-30 years old, and about 5′10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black face mask, and a brown watch cap.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

