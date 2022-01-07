Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police make arrest in Henrico shooting that killed Washington Football Team player’s brother

Shon Bloomfield
Shon Bloomfield(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have made an arrested in the shooting death of a Washington Football Team player’s brother.

Shon Bloomfield, 47, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

Police were called to the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Once on scene, police located Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Henrico police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.(Henrico Police)

Police say that Sweat was known to have ties to the Richmond area.

According to NBC Washington, Anthony Sweat is the brother of the Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat.

NBC Washington reports that Montez Sweat was not at practice on Wednesday. Head coach Ron Rivera also offered his condolences to the family.

A Henrico police spokesperson said this is the 26th homicide of the year so far, compared to the 15 last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Over 18,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The...
Virginia hits record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that happened near...
Police seek driver in suspected road rage shooting in Chesterfield
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each

Latest News

Traffic alert generic
Richmond’s Department of Public Works to implement lane closure in various locations
Crews will monitor the roads in the district, specifically in counties in the north and west...
VDOT crews in Richmond District watch for pavement refreeze
Long lines at COVID-19 testing events could be shortened as early as this weekend. Richmond -...
Richmond Raceway set to resume COVID-19 testing this weekend
Isley Brothers
The Isley Brothers performance at VSU Multi-Purpose Center rescheduled