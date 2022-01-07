Police make arrest in Henrico shooting that killed Washington Football Team player’s brother

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have made an arrested in the shooting death of a Washington Football Team player’s brother.

Shon Bloomfield, 47, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

Police were called to the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Once on scene, police located Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Sweat was known to have ties to the Richmond area.

According to NBC Washington, Anthony Sweat is the brother of the Washington Football Team’s Montez Sweat.

NBC Washington reports that Montez Sweat was not at practice on Wednesday. Head coach Ron Rivera also offered his condolences to the family.

A Henrico police spokesperson said this is the 26th homicide of the year so far, compared to the 15 last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

