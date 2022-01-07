Over 18,300 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to climb

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 18,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate is continuing to climb.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,221,036 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 7, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Friday, 18,309 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,651 deaths, with 9 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,329 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 34.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,270 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 98,996 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,395,767 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 52,823 cases, 1,264 hospitalizations, 609 deaths

Henrico: 47,181 cases, 1,303 hospitalizations, 750 deaths

Richmond: 32,901 cases, 999 hospitalizations, 391 deaths

Hanover: 15,821 cases, 406 hospitalizations, 208 deaths

Petersburg: 6,288 cases, 206 hospitalizations, 109 deaths

Goochland: 2,796 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

