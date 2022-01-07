Healthcare Pros
Henrico County to host job fair at Tuckahoe Area Library

Henrico is looking for bus drivers, school nutrition staff members, substitute teachers, and...
Henrico is looking for bus drivers, school nutrition staff members, substitute teachers, and temporary instructional assistants.(HCPS)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking to start a career that will make a difference in the community, Henrico County is hosting its first job fair of 2022 to help you do that.

The job fair will be at the Tuckahoe Area Library located at 1901 Starling Drive on Jan. 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Henrico is looking for bus drivers, school nutrition staff members, substitute teachers, and temporary instructional assistants.

Newly hired bus drivers are being offered a bonus of up to $2,000, paid in installments throughout the year. HCPS will also offer new safe driver and attendance incentives to drivers already on staff.

The school district says those who don’t have bus driving experience will be paid as they train - if they are qualified.

Here are the qualifications for those looking to be a full time and substitute bus driver:

  • Be at least 21 years old
  • Have a valid Virginia driver’s license
  • Be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes
  • Pass a physical and a drug test. Depending on the situation, candidates with felony convictions may be eligible for employment.

If you are looking to apply, or check out the school district’s benefits, click here.

