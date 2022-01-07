Friday Forecast: Sunny and Cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A burst of snow fell overnight North of Richmond, bringing 1-2″ from Charlottesville to the Northern Neck. Snow long gone by sunrise, followed by a cold, sunny, and breezy day.

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Snow-Covered Roads North. Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Be alert for slick spots. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, mainly late in the day and evening. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Pre dawn rain showers could end as snow showers, mainly east and southeast of Richmond. Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s (AM Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, high around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

