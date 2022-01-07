First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
1-2″ fell overnight for Louisa to the Northern Neck, None in RVA
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The overnight snow is RACING east and will be long gone by sunrise. Not before dropping 1-2″ on the Northern side of the NBC12 Viewing area.
The Winter Weather Advisory was cut back to remove Richmond/Henrico and I anticipate it will be canceled before sunrise even in areas that got snow.
Today will be cold and breezy too, so stay warm!
