First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The overnight snow is RACING east and will be long gone by sunrise. Not before dropping 1-2″ on the Northern side of the NBC12 Viewing area.

Decent snow in Spotsylvania. this is racing toward the Northern neck. A quick inch or two of snow there before this pulls away by 430 or 5 AM. https://t.co/Hj7gm0KrSU — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) January 7, 2022

The Winter Weather Advisory was cut back to remove Richmond/Henrico and I anticipate it will be canceled before sunrise even in areas that got snow.

Today will be cold and breezy too, so stay warm!

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this threat for winter weather.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.