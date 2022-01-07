Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise

1-2″ fell overnight for Louisa to the Northern Neck, None in RVA
By Andrew Freiden, Nick Russo and Megan Wise
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The overnight snow is RACING east and will be long gone by sunrise. Not before dropping 1-2″ on the Northern side of the NBC12 Viewing area.

The Winter Weather Advisory was cut back to remove Richmond/Henrico and I anticipate it will be canceled before sunrise even in areas that got snow.

Today will be cold and breezy too, so stay warm!

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this threat for winter weather.

