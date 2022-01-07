Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

FDA cuts interval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster

The FDA has altered the emergency use authorization for Moderna, shortening the time gap...
The FDA has altered the emergency use authorization for Moderna, shortening the time gap between the Moderna primary vaccination series and the booster dose to five months, the agency announced Friday.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The FDA has altered the emergency use authorization for Moderna, shortening the time gap between the primary vaccination series and the booster dose to five months, the agency announced Friday. It had previously been six months.

People aged 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

Federal health authorities have also recently cut the time interval between the Pfizer primary series and boosters to five months. People 12 years of age and older are eligible for booster doses to ensure continued protection against variants of COVID-19.

“Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19, including the circulating variants, and shortening the length of time between completion of a primary series and a booster dose may help reduce waning immunity,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Today’s action also brings consistency in the timing for administration of a booster dose among the available mRNA vaccines. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated — it’s never too late to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that happened near...
Police seek driver in suspected road rage shooting in Chesterfield
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each
Following the I-95 disaster that left drivers stranded for several hours, many of them believe...
News to Know for Jan. 6: State of emergency; RPS staffing shortage; Sunny, cold

Latest News

Over 18,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The...
Over 18,300 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to climb
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US employers add 199,000 jobs as unemployment falls to 3.9%
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80 million
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage