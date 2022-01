RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in front of Carver Elementary School.

Officials said water is gushing from the break on Leigh Street.

Travelers should use an alternate route while crews work to turn off the valve.

Gushing water from this water main break on Leigh Street. Travelers are urged to use an alternate route while crews work to shut off the valve. Updates to follow. https://t.co/aHshupJ2Ao pic.twitter.com/XCxMuSL4Gd — RichmondVaDPU (@RichmondDPU) January 7, 2022

