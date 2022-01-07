Chesterfield now accepting applications for their 2022 Citizens Police Academy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is now accepting applications for their 2022 Citizens Police Academy.

The police department says this year’s program will be expanding from two academies to five, with two in the spring, one in the summer, and two in the fall.

Here are the dates for this year’s Citizens Academy:

Spring Academy - March 1 - April 12, 2022 - Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Spring Academy - March 3 - April 14, 2022 - Thursdays 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Summer Academy - May 12 - June 23, 2022 - Thursdays 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fall Academy - September 6 - October 18, 2022 - Tuesdays 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fall Academy - September 8 - October 20, 2022 - Thursdays 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at what academy participants will learn:

Learn about specialized police units, including forensics, K-9, and SWAT

Conduct traffic stop scenarios with the Traffic Safety Section

Ride with a police officer on patrol (if desired)

Participate in scenarios (if desired)

Learn about officer accountability from the Office of Professional Standards and County Attorney

Those interested must be adults and reside, own a business or belong to a civic organization within the county.

Applicants will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating in the academy.

If you want to fill out an application, click here.

