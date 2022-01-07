Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield now accepting applications for their 2022 Citizens Police Academy

Those interested must be adults and reside, own a business or belong to a civic organization...
Those interested must be adults and reside, own a business or belong to a civic organization within the county. (NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is now accepting applications for their 2022 Citizens Police Academy.

The police department says this year’s program will be expanding from two academies to five, with two in the spring, one in the summer, and two in the fall.

Here are the dates for this year’s Citizens Academy:

  • Spring Academy - March 1 - April 12, 2022 - Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Spring Academy - March 3 - April 14, 2022 - Thursdays 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Summer Academy - May 12 - June 23, 2022 - Thursdays 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Fall Academy - September 6 - October 18, 2022 - Tuesdays 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Fall Academy - September 8 - October 20, 2022 - Thursdays 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at what academy participants will learn:

  • Learn about specialized police units, including forensics, K-9, and SWAT
  • Conduct traffic stop scenarios with the Traffic Safety Section
  • Ride with a police officer on patrol (if desired)
  • Participate in scenarios (if desired)
  • Learn about officer accountability from the Office of Professional Standards and County Attorney

Those interested must be adults and reside, own a business or belong to a civic organization within the county.

Applicants will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating in the academy.

If you want to fill out an application, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Over 18,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The...
Virginia hits record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that happened near...
Police seek driver in suspected road rage shooting in Chesterfield
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each

Latest News

Crews will monitor the roads in the district, specifically in counties in the north and west...
VDOT crews in Richmond District watch for pavement refreeze
Isley Brothers
The Isley Brothers performance at VSU Multi-Purpose Center rescheduled
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU announces modifications to classes during first two weeks back
Multiple locations for Goochland residents to get warm continue to stay open as the county...
Warming shelters stay open as Goochland continues to recover from winter storm