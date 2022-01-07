Healthcare Pros
Charlottesville adjusts deadline for clearing sidewalks

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is giving you a little more time to clear off your sidewalk.

The 24-hour removal period was reset after the city saw more snow come in late Thursday, Jan. 6.

Deputy City Manager declared 8 a.m. Friday morning as the official end of snowfall. This means you have until 8 a.m. Saturday to clear your sidewalk, or potentially fine a fine from the city.

