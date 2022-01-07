Car part shortages leading to long wait times at repair shop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Supply chain shortages have been impacting industries across the board, and Charlottesville area auto body shops are no exception.

Taylor’s Auto Body Shop says it usually has 90 cars in its lot, but right now it is closer to 130.

“You have kind of have a storm of things: you have covid, you have deer hits, you have part shortages, which are causing all the delays and an influx of vehicles that are disabled,” Marcie Llera with Taylor’s Auto Body Shop said.

The car repair industry is getting hit in all areas.

“Sometimes we can get cars in and out in two weeks. Sometimes it’s three or four months. It depends on how quickly we can get the parts,” Llera said.

The snowstorm that hit Virginia Monday, Jan. 3, didn’t made it any easier.

“I think once everybody’s power gets back on and people see damage after cars are washed that they might have hit snow, hit embankments, but we have had quite a few cars that went into ditches that have been towed in,” Llera said.

Cosner Brother’s Repair Shop says it has been waiting a month for a windshield for a Honda with still no word on when it will come in.

“One particular vehicle we are still waiting on parts on, the supplying dealer told us the wait time was approximately seven months to get the parts,” Dillard Cosner with Cosner Brother’s said. “It’s ridiculously crazy it’s not been that before.”

Taylor’s Auto Body Shop is seeing the same issue.

“We have a vehicle here now that they’re telling us it can be six months before we see an airbag module,” Llera said.

“Our vendors are doing a great job supplying the parts when they’re available, but the parts just aren’t available,” Cosner said.

As a result, customers should expect long wait times.

“We’re doing the best we can to get it repaired, but they just have to be patient because we can’t make the parts on site,” Cosner said. “We have to wait for the supply chain to fill those orders.”

“We’re obviously going to do our best to get people in and out as quickly as we can. We know people need their vehicles,” Llera said.

