4 arrested as police seize drugs, firearms, grenade launcher

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police arrested four people as they seized drugs, firearms and a grenade launcher.

RPD said two detectives saw a possible drug deal in the Blackwell neighborhood on Thursday night.

“The detectives detained four individuals and conducted an investigation which revealed narcotics, cash and firearms, including the grenade launcher,” a release said.

The names of the suspects have not been released yet due to the ongoing investigation, but two are from North Chesterfield, one is from Chester and the other is from Richmond.

The suspects are charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an extended magazine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with narcotics, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Richmond Police officers and detectives are working with tireless determination to patrol all corners of the city, conduct investigations, make arrests and drive down incidents of violent crime,” said RPD Chief Gerald M. Smith. “With this excellent work, detectives with the First Precinct Focus Mission Team have helped to make Richmond a safer city. We can all do our part. If you know anyone who is illegally possessing a firearm – call the GUN250 program at (804) 780-1000 and you can earn a reward of up to $1,000.”

