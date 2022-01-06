Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Woman hit by SUV while waiting for order inside Detroit restaurant

By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) – It was just past midnight on New Year’s Day when an SUV veered off the road, hit the gas and went directly into the front of a Detroit restaurant.

Marnasia Bracey was inside Zorba’s Coney Island waiting for her order.

“I heard a boom and then stuff was just falling on top of me,” she said.

Surveillance video shows Bracey at the counter when the vehicle crashes into the restaurant, hitting her and pinning her against the counter.

While she’s buried under debris, the SUV backs up and eventually takes off.

“I’m still in shock,” Bracey said. “I can’t believe that was me.”

Bracey was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but has since been released.

Police said no one else was seriously injured.

The driver and a female passenger, seen arguing in the parking lot before leaving the scene, have been identified, and the SUV has been recovered.

Bracey said she’ll need physical therapy for her injuries and is still in shock over what happened, but she feels lucky to be alive and back home.

“I’m beyond thankful,” she said. “I’m truly blessed. I’m so happy to be here.”

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Snow and rain likely across Central Virginia late Thursday
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people and a family pet were...
Deputies investigate after 2 people found dead inside home
A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
Uber rider gets $600 bill after interstate shutdown

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
A Halifax man is asking the governor to amend his conditional pardon and grant him immediate...
‘I’ve made an impact on others’: Virginia man released from prison after asking governor to amend conditional pardon
With so much violence in the past year, they wanted to help boost morale and show officers they...
Church leaders thank Richmond police with donuts
Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Snow and rain likely across Central Virginia late Thursday