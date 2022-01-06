VDOT prepares for upcoming snowfall as cleanup efforts continue from Monday’s storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As VDOT crews continue their cleanup efforts from Monday’s snowstorm, their teams also preparing for the snow expected to fall Thursday night into Friday morning.

Bethanie Glover, a spokesperson for the VDOT Richmond District, said crews are still addressing the remnants of the winter storm that impacted the Commonwealth, including hundreds of routes in Goochland, Powhatan and western Hanover counties. Glover said some of these secondary routes remain closed or impacted by fallen tree debris, snow and ice.

Wednesday night and Thursday, Glover said crews will be pretreating interstates and major primary routes in the northern and western parts of the Richmond District, where she said weather may begin as snow rather than rain. Routes will be treated with salt water brine to reduce the chance of ice bonding with pavement.

Some of the major routes that will be pretreated include:

I-64 from Shannon Hill (mile marker 148) in Goochland County to I-95 (mile marker 190) in the City of Richmond,

I-95 from the James River Bridge (mile marker 74) in the City of Richmond to the Caroline County line,

I-195 in the City of Richmond,

Route 288 between Courthouse Road/Route 604 in Chesterfield County and I-64 in Goochland County, and

I-295 between I-95 (mile marker 43) and I-64 (mile marker 53) in Henrico County.

Glover said over 1,400 pieces of equipment, including trucks, plows, tractors, and motor graders, are ready in the Richmond District to respond to this storm.

Kelly Hannon, a communications manager for VDOT in the Fredericksburg District, said they will be able to pretreat major roads and interstates ahead of Thursday night’s snowfall.

“We will be pretreating since this snow will be beginning as snow,” Hannon said over the phone on Wednesday.

VDOT Fredericksburg is also continuing its cleanup efforts to clear trees, snow and ice from more than 100 roads, mostly secondary, closed for downed trees, tree debris, and utility lines.

During a press conference on Tuesday, a spokesperson for VDOT said I-95 couldn’t be pretreated because of the rain leading into Monday’s snowfall and how it could wash away the materials used to pretreat them.

Combined with the heavy snowfall and plunging temperatures, a VDOT spokesperson said this was one of the contributing factors that led to the I-95 standstill, where hundreds of drivers were stuck along more than 40 miles of the interstate during Tuesday’s press conference.

Although pretreatment is helpful for their roads and interstates, Hannon also warns of the possibility of slick conditions.

“Roads can still be slippery,” Hannon said.

For this next round of storms, NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden notes some big differences with this upcoming wintry weather compared to Monday’s snowstorm.

“This will be a smaller storm and we imagine, less impactful as well,” Freiden said.

Those differences involve timing and the amount of precipitation.

“The snow accumulation is going to happen at night when most people are sleeping and there’s not as many people on the road as normal,” he said. “In the case of Monday, it was like four times as much as this. So when we had two inches of liquid to work with, a lot of that was rain and the rest of snow, this is a quarter inch to a half of inch of liquid to work with.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

