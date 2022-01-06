Healthcare Pros
Varina supervisor to discuss district initiatives during community meeting

Henrico County
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VARINA, Va. (WWBT) - The Varina district supervisor will host a virtual community meeting to give updates on district initiatives.

Updates on well-testing, parks, schools and an overview of Henrico’s State of the County address will be given.

Henrico County’s manager and other officials will also join the Jan. 20 meeting.

There will be sessions at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. To participate by phone, call 1-415-655-0002 and enter the access code 2316 567 6480 for the 10 a.m. session and 2317 932 8864 for the 6:30 p.m. session.

