Thursday Forecast: Pleasant today, then Rain to snow tonight for Richmond

First Alert Weather Day for Tomorrow Early Morning
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll be seasonably pleasant today, with highs in the upper 40s. then rain to snow tonight for Richmond, ending before sunrise tomorrow.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. Best weather day of the week! Rain to snow likely overnight

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light accumulating snow is likely in the EARLY morning, then partly sunny and cold. Around 1″ expected in metro RVA with 1 to 3″ NW. Lows near 30, highs in mid 30s. (Pre-dawn snow chance: 90%) Breezy, with Temperatures dropping off during the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the teens, highs in mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely late in the day. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Early morning rain could end as snow showers. Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures steady or dropping (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs near 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

