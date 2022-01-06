Healthcare Pros
Suspect enters plea in attempted murder of sheriff’s deputy

William Cody Grimes
William Cody Grimes(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man pleaded no contest Thursday to the attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

William Cody Grimes entered the plea in Wythe County Circuit Court, along with pleading guilty to Use of A Firearm in Commission of a Felony and one count of Grand Larceny Auto. Sentencing is set for April 25.

In 2019, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes was involved in a crash with a stolen car. He was then accused of assaulting the deputy who responded to the crash. Investigators said Grimes got the deputy’s gun and fired several times. The deputy was hit in his holster while jumping for cover behind his vehicle.

After making it back to his car, the deputy fired shots from his patrol rifle, hitting Grimes several times. Grimes recovered after undergoing surgery.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

