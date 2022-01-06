Healthcare Pros
Spotsylvania County creates task force to help restore power, heat to residents

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue crews, and utility workers are joining a...
The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue crews, and utility workers are joining a “Winter Storm Task Force.”(Rappahannock Electric Cooperative)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Spotsylvania County is now teaming up with power crews and the Department of Transportation to help turn the lights and heat back on for every resident.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue crews, and utility workers are joining a “Winter Storm Task Force.”

They’re helping the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and the Virginia Department of Transportation clear extensive damage and get the power back on.

This effort would help combine resources and avoid delay.

