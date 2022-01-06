Healthcare Pros
Richmond police seek to identify person of interest in connection to armed robbery

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are trying to identify a person of interest in connection to the armed robbery of a business on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a business along West Broad Street just before 11:30 p.m.

The employee and victims inside the business said the suspect came inside, went up to the victims, showed a firearm and demanded money.

The person got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

