Richmond City Council accepts donation of Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council voted to accept the state’s donation of the Robert E. Lee statue, its pedestal blocks and other artifacts.

Council held a special meeting on the matter on Wednesday evening.

The donation is valued at $12 million.

The state needed to transfer ownership of items to the city before they could be donated to the Black History Museum.

