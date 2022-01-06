Healthcare Pros
Richmond City Council accepts donation of Lee monument

The state must transfer ownership of items to the city before they can be donated to the Black History Museum. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council voted to accept the state’s donation of the Robert E. Lee statue, its pedestal blocks and other artifacts.

Council held a special meeting on the matter on Wednesday evening.

The donation is valued at $12 million.

The state needed to transfer ownership of items to the city before they could be donated to the Black History Museum.

