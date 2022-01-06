Healthcare Pros
Police in Virginia search for man missing since snowstorm

Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man who went missing during Monday’s snowstorm.

WRIC-TV reports that authorities in Hanover, Spotsylvania and Louisa counties are working together to find Jacob Whaley, who went missing in Hanover County.

According to a family member, Whaley was driving home Monday when his truck went into a ditch. He called a relative and said he would walk the rest of the way, which was about 6 miles.

A few hours later, Whaley texted family “I’m lost” before his phone died and he has not been heard from since.

Police say Whaley’s car was found in Hanover County near the boundary with Spotsylvania, but Whaley has not been found.

