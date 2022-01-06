Police seek driver in suspected road rage shooting in Chesterfield

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police continue to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that happened near the Chesterfield Towne Center.

On Dec. 31, officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the scene near the shopping center.

Police said the victim was traveling along Midlothian Turnpike when a silver vehicle pulled up beside the passenger side and the diver fired a shot into the victim’s car.

The shooter’s vehicle was last seen heading west on Midlothian Turnpike toward Chesterfield Towne Center.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the shooter’s vehicle, which appears to be a 2019 Honda Civic with black rims.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

