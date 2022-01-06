Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 67% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered

As of Jan. 6, at least 6,630,010 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine
As of Jan. 6, at least 6,630,010 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine(WLOX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 14 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Jan. 6, at least 6,630,010 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 77.7% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,789,682 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 67.8% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 89.0%, with 78.2% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VDH is also tracking how many people have received their booster vaccine. So far, 2,124,168 Virginians have received their third dose.

As of Jan. 6, 235,697 children ages, 5-11 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

As of Jan. 6, 14,148,331 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 29,883.

In total, 16,382,605 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam declares state of emergency ahead of next winter storm; Virginia National Guard members also called
Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: A light snowfall possible tonight across Central Virginia
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people and a family pet were...
Deputies investigate after 2 people found dead inside home
A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
Uber rider gets $600 bill after interstate shutdown

Latest News

Over 15,800 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The...
Over 15,800 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to climb
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge