Over 15,800 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to climb

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 15,800 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate is continuing to climb.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,202,727 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 6, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Thursday, 15,840 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,642 deaths, with 11 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,094 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Thursday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 33.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,249 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 98,573 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,369,724 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 52,119 cases, 1,262 hospitalizations, 609 deaths

Henrico: 46,502 cases, 1,303 hospitalizations, 750 deaths

Richmond: 32,460 cases, 997 hospitalizations, 391 deaths

Hanover: 15,578 cases, 406 hospitalizations, 208 deaths

Petersburg: 6,211 cases, 205 hospitalizations, 109 deaths

Goochland: 2,769 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

