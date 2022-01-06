Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Northam declares state of emergency ahead of next winter storm

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia lawmakers are set to start this year’s legislative session focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana. The 2021 session will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 with lawmakers meeting away from the Capitol as the state continues to wrestle with the impacts of a global pandemic that’s shut down school, closed businesses and left more than 5,000 Virginians dead in last 10 months, including a state senator. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of another round of winter weather that is expected in the state overnight on Thursday.

The storm is expected to come days after Monday’s winter storm that left several inches of snow on the ground and has people still without power. Some rural roadways are still impassable from snow, ice and debris.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said. “While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”

The National Weather Service predicts that the storm could cause additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and impacts on travel conditions in parts of the state.

“Because the second storm is expected to continue to exacerbate damage from the first one, the emergency order will cover expenses for the combined storm events,” a release said.

You can read the full declaration, here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts continue throughout Virginia
The majority of the outages were in Henrico, Goochland, and Richmond.
News to Know for Jan. 4: I-95 backup; power outages; Cold, sunny
VDOT has still not opened any of the ramps to I-95 but said they are working to clear the...
Stranded drivers spend the night at nearby gas stations, sleeping in their cars

Latest News

Ahead of Thursday evening's winter storm, VDOT crews are preparing to pretreat roads.
VDOT prepares for upcoming snowfall as cleanup efforts continue from Monday’s storm
Forecast: Mild Thursday, then light snow possible Thursday night
A light snowfall accumulation is possible late Thursday night.
First Alert Weather Day: A light snowfall possible Thursday night across Central Virginia
Crews work to restore power.
Power restoration efforts in rural counties could last into weekend