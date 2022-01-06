News to Know for Jan. 6: State of emergency; RPS staffing shortage; Sunny, cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is National Technology Day, so grab your favorite device and take a look at our top headlines!

Round Two of Winter Weather

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, where he announced COVID-19 vaccines would be mandatory for state employees. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of another round of winter weather that’s expected to come tonight.

That declaration activates the national guard to help clear roads of fallen trees.

This comes as thousands of people remain in the dark following Monday’s storm.

What If You’re Left in the Dark?

An elderly couple and a family pet were recently found dead in their home in Orange County.

Investigators say they found a generator inside the couple’s garage.

Emergency crews want to make sure homeowners are powering their homes safely.

Doug Reynolds with Henrico Fire spoke about the lengths people are willing to go to restore power to their homes.

“We have people who are getting more desperate trying to keep their house warm, so we see them going to alternative heating devices,” Reynolds said.

These alternative heating devices could potentially lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Reynolds says to make sure appliances like stoves or ovens are turned off and free of items that could catch fire. Also, make sure you have working smoke detectors installed.

The Fallout Continues

Following the I-95 disaster that left drivers stranded for several hours, many of them believe their cries for help were ignored.

State leaders apologized, but insist that crews couldn’t possibly keep up with the quick snowfall.

Governor Northam added the national guard wouldn’t have helped much. These responses provide little comfort to those forced to wait it out in freezing weather.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is calling on Governor Northam and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkinto to launch an investigation.

VDOT is expected to review what happened and whether it should have closed the interstate once conditions got worse.

RPS Emergency Staffing

Richmond Public Schools is one of many districts back open Thursday following this week’s first round of winter weather.

However, as COVID cases surge, the district is now dealing with an emergency staffing shortage.

RPS says it’s expecting 160 teacher vacancies Thursday. In response, RPS is bringing in staff from the academic office and other central teams across the division to assist with coverage.

The district is also anticipating a bus driver shortage as well, which means families should expect delays on many routes.

One Year Since Jan. 6 Insurrection

Today marks one year since the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol where rioters assaulted police and stormed into the building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Lawmakers who were working to certify the presidential victory of Joe Biden spent hours in lockdown, fearing for their safety.

Five people died connected to the day’s events, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.

Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed to hold everyone involved responsible.

Since the insurrection, more than 700 people have been charged by the Department of Justice.

Best Weather Day of the Week!

According to our very own Andrew Freiden!

Today will be a beautiful sunny day with highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the low 30s.

This pleasant weather comes ahead of tomorrow’s second round of winter weather with rain turning into snow overnight into early Friday morning.

