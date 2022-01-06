Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Light maintenance will cause multiple lane closures on Powhite Parkway

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of Powhite Parkway north will be closed for light maintenance.

The closures will be on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Chippenham Parkway and VA-146.

Drivers should pay attention to signage in the area and use caution when driving through the work zones.

The work will be done as weather permits.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam declares state of emergency ahead of next winter storm; Virginia National Guard members also called
Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: A light snowfall possible tonight across Central Virginia
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people and a family pet were...
Deputies investigate after 2 people found dead inside home
A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
Uber rider gets $600 bill after interstate shutdown

Latest News

One driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene.
All lanes open following crash on I-95 south in Fredericksburg
Traffic alert generic
Nickel Bridge back open after multiple crashes in Richmond
Spanberger
Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin for probe into I-95 shutdown
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
Uber rider gets $600 bill after interstate shutdown