Light maintenance will cause multiple lane closures on Powhite Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes of Powhite Parkway north will be closed for light maintenance.

The closures will be on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Chippenham Parkway and VA-146.

Drivers should pay attention to signage in the area and use caution when driving through the work zones.

The work will be done as weather permits.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.