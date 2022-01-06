Healthcare Pros
Henrico man caught with gun, knife at Richmond airport

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Henrico man from carrying a loaded...
Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Henrico man from carrying a loaded handgun and knife onto a flight on Thursday.(TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Henrico man from carrying a loaded handgun and knife onto a flight on Thursday.

Officials said the .40 caliber gun and the knife were found in the man’s carry-on bag as officers were scanning it at the Richmond International Airport.

TSA officials said the gun was loaded with 13 bullets.

TSA alerted police, who took the weapons and cited the man.

