Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each

Jackpot run generated more than $18 million for K-12 education in the Commonwealth
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after five Powerball tickets win $50,000 each following Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot run that began in October generated more than $18 million in profit which will benefit K-12 public education in Virginia.

More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.

Here is where those $50,000 winning tickets were brought from:

  • Kroger, 555 N. Franklin Street, Christiansburg
  • Royal, 895 East Market Street, Harrisonburg
  • Buckos Pantry, 7554 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Radford
  • Food Lion, 36127 Godwin Drive, Locust Grove
  • 7-Eleven, 6147 Franconia Road, Alexandria

As for the winning numbers? The winning numbers were 6-14-25-33-46, and the Powerball number was 17

