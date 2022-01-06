Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each
Jackpot run generated more than $18 million for K-12 education in the Commonwealth
Published: Jan. 6, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after five Powerball tickets win $50,000 each following Wednesday night’s drawing.
The jackpot run that began in October generated more than $18 million in profit which will benefit K-12 public education in Virginia.
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
Here is where those $50,000 winning tickets were brought from:
- Kroger, 555 N. Franklin Street, Christiansburg
- Royal, 895 East Market Street, Harrisonburg
- Buckos Pantry, 7554 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Radford
- Food Lion, 36127 Godwin Drive, Locust Grove
- 7-Eleven, 6147 Franconia Road, Alexandria
As for the winning numbers? The winning numbers were 6-14-25-33-46, and the Powerball number was 17
