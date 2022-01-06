Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Crews work to remove tractor-trailer from I-64 embankment

Crews are working to remove the truck.
Crews are working to remove the truck.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews continue to remove a tractor-trailer that became stuck down an embankment along I-64 in Goochland County.

The truck became stuck near mile marker 151, near Old Fredericksburg Road, after Monday’s storm.

Crews working to remove the truck ran into problems on Thursday after it started falling apart.

A full eastbound closure was implemented around 3 p.m. to allow crews to pull the truck out safely. The right lane is now open, but drivers should use caution and expect delays as crews continue to work.

Crews are trying to get it cleared before additional winter weather moves through overnight. If crews cannot get it all cleaned up in time, the truck will be moved to the right shoulder until it can be safely removed.

Drivers heading east on I-64 can use Route 250 as an alternate route to avoid delays.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Snow and rain likely across Central Virginia late Thursday
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people and a family pet were...
Deputies investigate after 2 people found dead inside home
A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
Uber rider gets $600 bill after interstate shutdown

Latest News

Traffic alert
Light maintenance will cause multiple lane closures on Powhite Parkway
One driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene.
All lanes open following crash on I-95 south in Fredericksburg
Traffic alert generic
Nickel Bridge back open after multiple crashes in Richmond
Spanberger
Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin for probe into I-95 shutdown