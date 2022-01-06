Crews work to remove tractor-trailer from I-64 embankment

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews continue to remove a tractor-trailer that became stuck down an embankment along I-64 in Goochland County.

The truck became stuck near mile marker 151, near Old Fredericksburg Road, after Monday’s storm.

Crews working to remove the truck ran into problems on Thursday after it started falling apart.

A full eastbound closure was implemented around 3 p.m. to allow crews to pull the truck out safely. The right lane is now open, but drivers should use caution and expect delays as crews continue to work.

Crews are trying to get it cleared before additional winter weather moves through overnight. If crews cannot get it all cleaned up in time, the truck will be moved to the right shoulder until it can be safely removed.

Drivers heading east on I-64 can use Route 250 as an alternate route to avoid delays.

