Church leaders thank Richmond police with donuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Members of Richmond’s religious community delivered boxes of donuts to the police department as a way to thank the men and women in blue for all they do to keep Richmond safe.

With so much violence in the past year, they wanted to help boost morale and show officers they are appreciated.

Community activist Charles Willis and Richmond’s community care officer, Carol Adams, spearheaded Thursday’s act of kindness.

