Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators worked Thursday to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a Philadelphia rowhome, killing 12 people, including two sisters and several of their children.

Specialists from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took photos and then entered the charred, three-story brick duplex, where the city’s deadliest single blaze in more than a century took the lives of eight children. The city fire marshal requested ATF’s assistance.

The residential block otherwise remained eerily quiet Thursday morning, with the exception of a trash truck that rumbled down the street. Few residents were out and about.

At least two people were hospitalized and some others managed to escape from the building, which is public housing, officials have said. Officials said 26 people had been staying in the two apartments.

Officials did not release the names or ages of those killed in the blaze, which started before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Family members on Facebook have identified two of the victims as sisters Rosalee McDonald, 33, and Virginia Thomas, 30. The siblings each had multiple children but it’s unclear if all of them were home at the time of the fire or how many of them died. Messages were left with several people who said they knew or were related to the victims.

Fire officials initially said 13 people died, seven of them children, but those figures were updated Wednesday evening. Eight children and four adults were found dead, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam declares state of emergency ahead of next winter storm; Virginia National Guard members also called
Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: A light snowfall possible tonight across Central Virginia
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people and a family pet were...
Deputies investigate after 2 people found dead inside home
A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
Uber rider gets $600 bill after interstate shutdown

Latest News

People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif....
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Make final 2021 quarterly tax payment now to avoid surprise tax bill, possible penalty
This reminder comes after troopers responded to 1,220 crashes and 1,414 disabled/stuck vehicles...
Virginia State Police is advising drivers to delay travel during overnight winter storm
LIVE: House observes Capitol riot anniversary